NORAD tracks Santa this Christmas

With Christmas here, the little ones may be wondering if Santa will soon be there. That is why the Santa tracker is available to keep tabs of the jolly guy.

NORAD uses its satellite systems, high-powered radar, and jet fighters to track Santa each year.

You can go to the NORAD Santa website to explore the North Pole, listen to music, or play some reindeer games.

On Dec. 24, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight.

Google also offers a way to track Santa. Click here for that website.

 

