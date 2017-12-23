Man struck by vehicle, teen arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Friday night.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of north Amidon.

They tell us a 19-year-old man was driving north on Amidon when he ran into a 25-year-old man crossing the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger in the car was also sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was not injured and was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery.

Officers believe speed played a part in the crash.