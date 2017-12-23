Iowa woman dies in Phillips County crash

By Published:
KSN File Photo

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Iowa woman died in a crash in Phillips County Friday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Jolene Nikl,61, of Ankeny, Iowa, was driving eastbound on U-183 when she pulled onto the right shoulder to do a U-turn. Another vehicle traveling eastbound struck the Elantra Nikl was driving on the driver’s side.

Nikl was killed in the crash and two passengers in her vehicle were injured. A passenger in the other vehicle was also injured.

