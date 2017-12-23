Escaped inmate arrested at Manhattan motel

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly three weeks later, Riley County Police have arrested an inmate that escaped police custody.

Riley County Police first filed the report on Tuesday, December 5. They reported that Billy Womack, 32, of Manhattan, did not return after being on a work release. Womack was confined on a Shawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear. RCPD said he is was not considered a threat to the public.

Around 9:00 p.m. Friday, Police arrested Womack at the Westwood Motel, in Manhattan. He was booked on two counts of Aggravated Escape from Custody and a probation violation.

He remains in the Riley County Jail with a $103,000 bond.

Back in August, Womack was also arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for distributing a controlled substance, distributing methamphetamine and distributing heroin.

