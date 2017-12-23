Burglar leads Wichita police on chase, bit by K-9

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in police custody after leading officers on a chase through west Wichita Friday.

Authorities said it started around 1 a.m., when a burglary was reported in the 12000 block of west Briarwood. A woman says she found the suspect in her garage, who drove away with a stolen item.

Police found and tried to stop the car, but the suspect refused and accelerated.

The man wrecked the car at the intersection of Central and 135th Street, but continued on to the 600 block of north Thoroughbred where he ran away.

With the use of a Sheriff K-9, authorities found the man at a home in the 600 block of North Wheatland Place. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after being bitten by the K-9.

According to booking sheets, 24-year-old Tyler Addison Cline was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, theft, evade and elude, and reckless driving.

No one else was harmed during the incident. Police say the stolen item has been returned.

