6 year old and her dad take in their 89-year-old golf coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) – An 89-year-old Navy veteran’s life has undergone an overwhelming change and it all had the unlikely start of a golf lesson.

Six-year-old Malia is set to be a strong golfer someday. After all, she’s got a teacher in Art quick. At Family Golf Center Art has been helping Malia and her dad Corey Jones with their swing.

But one day, Corey found a way he could help art.

Art had been living in motels.

“My whole family has passed away,” said Art. “They’re all gone.”

Art says that motel life wasn’t right for him anymore and he wasn’t sure where he could go next. So, Corey had a plan.

“I couldn’t imagine being alone, especially at the point he’s in in his life,” said Corey.

Corey and Malia took Art into their home. In Art’s new home there are pictures on the refrigerator, and golf always on the TV.

“He let me stay here and be a part of the family,” said Art.

“I don’t think family is all tied with blood lines. It’s the people who take care of one another . . that’s family,” said Jones.

These three know from helping each other, great things can come.

