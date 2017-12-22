Woman and 8-year-old hurt in overnight hit-and-run

KSNW-TV Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman and an 8-year-old boy were injured early Friday morning when the driver of a pickup attempted to elude police and struck her head-on.

Wichita Police said that officers responded to a report of a suspicious character around 1:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s restaurant near 53rd Street North and Meridian in northwest Wichita.

When officers arrived, they noticed a man in a white Chevrolet Silverado at the restaurant and when they attempted to stop him, the driver fled from officers and pulled out onto 53rd Street. The driver then went left of the center line and struck a tan Chevrolet Suburban driven by the 30-year-old woman.

The woman and boy were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They current condition was not released.

The 36-year-old driver of the Silverado was arrested and booked into jail for felony evade-and-elude, 2 counts of DUI aggravated battery, DUI and 2 counts of hit-and-run.

 

