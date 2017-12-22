Wichita State wins vs FGCU

WICHITA, Kan. – Landry Shamet scored a game-high 23 points, and No. 11/11 Wichita State wrapped up non-conference play Friday evening with a 75-65 win over Florida Gulf Coast.

Wichita State (10-2) extended its Charles Koch Arena winning streak to 25-straight and reached double-digit victories in the non-conference slate for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

The Shockers improved to 5-1 against 2017 NCAA Tournament teams this year. The only loss came in Maui against Notre Dame.

Shamet (8-of-12 from the field, 3-of-6 from three) broke the 20-point barrier for the fourth time this season. He’s reached double-figures in 11 of the first 12 contests. The sophomore also added five assists and two steals.