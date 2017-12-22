Wichita State wins vs FGCU

Wichita State Athletics Published:

WICHITA, Kan. – Landry Shamet scored a game-high 23 points, and No. 11/11 Wichita State wrapped up non-conference play Friday evening with a 75-65 win over Florida Gulf Coast.

Wichita State (10-2) extended its Charles Koch Arena winning streak to 25-straight and reached double-digit victories in the non-conference slate for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

The Shockers improved to 5-1 against 2017 NCAA Tournament teams this year. The only loss came in Maui against Notre Dame.

Shamet (8-of-12 from the field, 3-of-6 from three) broke the 20-point barrier for the fourth time this season. He’s reached double-figures in 11 of the first 12 contests. The sophomore also added five assists and two steals.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s