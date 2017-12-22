Wichita Police leave reminders on idling, unattended cars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In an effort to cut back on stolen cars, Wichita Police let flyers on cars they found warming up this morning with no driver behind the wheel. It’s called a “warming assignment” and the previous one they did was on November 22.

This morning between 5:30 and 7:30 am, WPD left 84 flyers on unattended vehicles, reminding them that Kansas law states:

KSA 8-1573

8-1573. Unattended Motor Vehicle. (a) No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway. (b) For the purpose of this section, unattended shall not be construed to mean a motor vehicle with an engine that has been activated by a remote starter system, when the motor vehicle is locked and when the ignition keys are not in the motor vehicle.

“I’m glad they’re making people aware of it because that’s something I didn’t know,” Wichitan Floyd Woolf said on Friday.

Officer Charley Davidson with WPD said in 2016, there were 187 self-admitted stolen vehicles, meaning someone confessed to leaving their vehicle unattended. As of Friday morning, there were 186 so far in 2017.

Some said: it’s ultimately up to the driver if they want to risk their car being stolen.

“It’s up to you. If you want to get your car stolen, go ahead but I think they’re doing their job too it’s a two-way street,” Michael Stratton said.

Police encourage you to wake up a few minutes earlier and warm up your car while you’re inside of it.