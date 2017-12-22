Wichita family becomes victim of porch pirates days before Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “When FedEx showed up, they didn’t ring the doorbell,” said Chasmyn Lindeman-Thimesch. “They didn’t knock. Our dog didn’t hear anything. We were both in the living room. We didn’t hear anything. So we had no idea that they had even dropped off a package.”

This is not the first time Lindeman-Thimesch has had packages stolen from her porch in East Wichita.

Each time, it was the same item, her six-year-old son’s Christmas gift.

“This is the second time our package was stolen,” she said. “It’s from Toys “R” Us and it’s the same item they sent us the first time.”

Lindeman-Thimesch’s bad fortune is something shared by many people this time of year.

And this time, she made sure to report it to police.

“We need to know should we catch one of these persons that are taking these, and we find additional items in cars hotel rooms, or wherever we find that suspect, we would love to try to get property back to its rightful owners,” said Sgt. Trevor McDonald of the Wichita Police Department.

There are ways to prevent porch pirates from stealing your loot.

Some Wichitans are using other options to receive online deliveries, including Amazon Locker where you can have your Amazon deliveries be stored for pick up.

“It’s going to be safe due to the fact that you have all the activity in here,” said Cory Clinesmith, a UPS delivery driver dropping off packages at Whole Foods Market on Friday. “I’m sure they’ve got tons of cameras in here. And you have to have a barcode. It has to be scanned to open the lockers up.”

As for Lindeman-Thimesch, she has found another way to receive her items without worrying about having them poached from her porch.

“We have a neighbor next door who has cameras and he gets a lot of packages in the mail,” she said. “So, I think either I will just start having them delivered next door if that’s okay with him.”

Lindeman-Thimesch says her package was returned right after the story aired.

Regardless, police say it is important to report your stolen packages as soon as possible.

Cameras, a well lit porch, and trusted neighbors are always a good defense against package thieves as well.