UPDATE: Boil water advisory rescinded for Arlington in Reno County

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the public water supply located in the City of Arlington in Reno County. KDHE officials issued the advisory because the city cannot currently maintain the minimum required chlorine residual levels. Failure to maintain required chlorine residual levels may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Arlington indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.