The Kyrie Foundation brings joy to kids in Wichita hospitals for the holidays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As we all know, Christmas is just three days away. And while Santa is busy preparing to visit the homes of good boys and girls, some kids aren’t able to be home for the holiday.

So Santa sent some very special visitors to a Wichita hospital to cheer those kids up.

“It’s strangely therapeutic,” said Jordan Thome, The Kyrie Foundation.

Jordan and Lacie Thome started The Kyrie Foundation in honor of their daughter, Kyrie. Kyrie was diagnosed with primitive neuroectodermal tumor (PNET) when she was just 17 months old. Kyrie passed away just two months after her diagnosis.

“We know what it’s like to be stuck in the holidays, you know stuck in the hospital on the holidays,” explained Jordan.

That understanding is what prompted Jordan and Lacie to start the foundation. Through donations they, along with volunteers, are able to deliver presents to children in hospitals during the holidays.

“They get a whole bag full, a bag full of things,” said Jordan. “They get a homemade pillowcase um we of course throw coloring books and blankets and some other toys and things in there as well.”

“It’s a blessing to the families that are here and we really appreciate it,” said Josh Horn. “That’s pretty generous.”

The Kyrie Foundation is a nonprofit that was founded in 2007. It works to raise awareness and funding for pediatric brain cancer research.

