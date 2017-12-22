SkyWest Airlines selected to provide service at Salina airport

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The United States Department of Transportation has selected SkyWest Airlines, Inc to provide Essential Air Service flights at the Salina Regional Airport. The airline will operate as United Express using 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ-200) aircraft.

SkyWest will provide Salina and the North Central Kansas Region with flights to United Airlines’ Denver (DEN) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) hubs. Flights will provide seamless ticketing, connectivity and baggage transfer on United Airlines.

The DOT’s SkyWest selection is for a two-year contract term starting April 2018. SkyWest will replace Great Lakes Airlines, which has served Salina since June 14, 2016.

“The selection of SkyWest Airlines marks the beginning of a new era in air service for Salina,” said Salina mayor, Kaye Crawford. “United Express jet service to both Denver and Chicago opens a world of travel opportunities for all of North Central Kansas residents.”

Tim Rogers, A.A.E., Salina Airport Authority executive director stated, “There are few greater contributors to economic development than quality air service. United Express service operated by SkyWest to both Chicago and Denver will increase trade activity to and from Salina and North Central Kansas by enabling faster and easier movement of passengers to more locations. Quality air service helps with business recruitment, business retention and quality of life.”

“We’re pleased that SkyWest was selected by the DOT and Salina to provide quality, reliable service as United Express,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s Managing Director of Market Development. “We look forward to providing Salina travelers the comfort and convenience of the 50-seat jet, with access to these key United hubs and hundreds of destinations beyond.”

Information on flight schedules, fares and SkyWest’s start date will available by mid-January 2018.