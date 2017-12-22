Sedgwick Co. Christmas Tree Recycling

Sedgwick Co. Kan (KSNW) – Sedgwick county is launching their Christmas tree recycling program.

The county will be accepting unwanted Christmas trees from Dec. 22nd through Jan. 23rd.

While dropping off your Christmas tree, you can also pick up free mulch at any of the 22 locations around the county.

There will be ten locations throughout Wichita:

Boston Park – 6655 E. Zimmerly Buffalo Park – 10209 Hardtner College Hill United Methodist Church – 1st and Erie Earhart Environmental Magnet School – 4401 N. Arkansas Edgemoor Park – 5815 E 9th St. Extension Education Center – 7001 W. 21st St. N. Great Plains Nature Center – 6232 E. 29th St. N. Old Cowtown Museum – 1865 Museum Blvd. Osage Park 2121 W. 31st St. S. South Linwood Park – Hydralic and Mt. Vernon

There will also be 12 locations around the county accepting trees:

Cheney – E. South Ave. and Garfield Clearwater – Aquatic Center parking lot Colwich – 115 N. 3rd St. Derby – 2801 E. James Garden Plain – at the Water Tower Goddard – Means Park Kechi – 107 Sioux St. Maize – 201 S. Park Mount Hope – 400 S. Thomas Mulvane – 117 E. Main St. Park City – 6801 N. Hydralic Valley Center – Veterans Park