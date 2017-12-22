Sedgwick Co. Christmas Tree Recycling

Sedgwick Co. Kan (KSNW) – Sedgwick county is launching their  Christmas tree recycling program.

The county will be accepting unwanted Christmas trees from Dec. 22nd through Jan. 23rd.

While dropping off your Christmas tree, you can also pick up free mulch at any of the  22 locations around the county.

There will be ten locations throughout Wichita:

  1. Boston Park – 6655 E. Zimmerly
  2. Buffalo Park – 10209 Hardtner
  3. College Hill United Methodist Church – 1st and Erie
  4. Earhart Environmental Magnet School – 4401 N. Arkansas
  5. Edgemoor Park – 5815 E 9th St.
  6. Extension Education Center – 7001 W. 21st St. N.
  7. Great Plains Nature Center – 6232 E. 29th St. N.
  8. Old Cowtown Museum – 1865 Museum Blvd.
  9. Osage Park 2121 W. 31st St. S.
  10. South Linwood Park – Hydralic and Mt. Vernon

There will also be 12 locations around the county accepting trees:

  1. Cheney – E. South Ave. and Garfield
  2. Clearwater – Aquatic Center parking lot
  3. Colwich – 115 N. 3rd St.
  4. Derby – 2801 E. James
  5. Garden Plain – at the Water Tower
  6. Goddard – Means Park
  7. Kechi – 107 Sioux St.
  8. Maize – 201 S. Park
  9. Mount Hope – 400 S. Thomas
  10. Mulvane – 117 E. Main St.
  11. Park City – 6801 N. Hydralic
  12. Valley Center – Veterans Park

