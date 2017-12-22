Mariah Carey returns to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

By Published:
Mariah Carey
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Mariah Carey poses for photographers during her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Carey is returning to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” after last year’s debacle. They released a joint statement Friday, Dec. 22,2017, acknowledging problems with last year’s show and saying they are thrilled to have “an incredible night of music and celebration” planned.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Mariah Carey is determined to have a better New Year’s Eve than in 2016 – she is returning to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” after last year’s debacle.

Carey had a performance that was marked by problems – at one point she stopped singing – and it led to a public spat between the best-selling singer and dick clark productions as to who was at fault.

But both sides have kissed and made up.

They released a joint statement Friday acknowledging problems with last year’s show and saying they are thrilled to have “an incredible night of music and celebration” planned.

Carey was the first live headline performer for the longtime special in 2005, and that performance went seamlessly.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s