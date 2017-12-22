Man pleads no-contest to choking infant at Kansas Walmart

By Published:
Oleh Zhownirovych (Courtesy: KSHB)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – A New Jersey man will be sentenced next month for choking a 4-month-old child at a Walmart in Overland Park.

Fifty-four-year-old Oleh Zhownirovych , of Clifton, New Jersey, pleaded no contest Thursday to aggravated battery and intentional harm and battery. An aggravated kidnapping charge was dropped.

In October, authorities said Zhownirovych walked up to Monquisha Hill in a checkout line and started choking her daughter, who was in the shopping cart.

He stopped when the mother started screaming. People in the store came to help and held him until police arrived.

Hill didn’t know the man and a motive for his actions was unclear.

The baby wasn’t injured.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s