KSN’s Lisa Teachman recognized with WSU Young Alumni Award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University Alumni Association (WSUAA) announced its class of WSU Alumni Awards recipients for 2017 this week. The honorees will be recognized during a banquet and ceremony in April, 2018.

One of those honorees was KSN’s own Lisa Teachman, class of 2002, who was honored with the Young Alumni Award.

Each year since 1955, the WSU Alumni Association has honored excellence through its awards program, which recognizes the achievements and outstanding service of not only deserving alumni, but faculty, staff and friends of WSU. “From educators to philanthropists, we have a slate of Shockers that will truly impress,” said Courtney M.Marshall, WSUAA president and CEO. “Since the WSUAA serves as the keeper of traditions, we are honored to carry on this tradition. I congratulate each of these amazing individuals who call themselves Shockers: M. Lee Pelton, Mike James, Cindy Claycomb, Kaye Monk-Morgan, Lisa Teachman, Bill and Dorothy Cohen, and Bob Gutschenritter.”

Lisa completed a dual degree program in communications at Wichita State and meteorology at Mississippi State before beginning her broadcasting career in 1996 as a KSN meteorology intern. Before returning to Wichita earlier this year, she served on weather teams in Huntington, W. Virginia.; Baltimore, Maryland; and Kansas City, Missouri.

Teachman was a featured presenter in the WSUAA Distinguished Alumni Speaker Series in October.

