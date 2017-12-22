Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 1.8M trucks for shifter problem

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2013 photo, the Dodge Ram truck logo appears on a sign at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. division is recalling approximately 1 million trucks because of a potential software glitch that could be experienced during a vehicle rollover. The recall includes certain 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups in the U.S. It also affects about 216,007 vehicles in Canada, 21,668 in Mexico and 21,530 outside the NAFTA region. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 1.8 million Ram trucks because they can be shifted out of park without the driver’s foot on the brake.

The recall is mainly in North America and covers trucks with steering-column shifters. It includes certain 2010 through 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and 2011 through 2017 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. Also covered are 2016 and 2017 Ram 3500 chassis cabs under 10,000 pounds. Some 2009 through 2017 Ram 1500 pickups also are included.

Fiat Chrysler says the brake-transmission shift interlock can fail due to long-term heat exposure. That can let the shifter move from park even without a key in the ignition, increasing the risk the trucks rolling away.

FCA reported seven injuries. Owners will be notified when to schedule service.

