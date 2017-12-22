Body found in wooded area in Rice County

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area near Sterling Friday.

According to Rice County Undersheriff Chad Murphy, the body of a white male was discovered in a wooded area approximately five miles east of Sterling.

A cause of death is not yet known.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Kansas Wildlife and Parks and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

