Barber Co. Sheriff, Undersheriff testify about fatal officer-involved shooting

By Published: Updated:
Barber County Sheriff Lonnie Small and Barber County Undersheriff Virgil Brewer took the stand to testify about the use of body cameras surrounding the fatal officer-involved shooting that left a Sun City man dead in October. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – It was standing room only once again at the Barber County Courthouse, as friends and family of Steven Myers’ widow, Kristina, came out for the hearing that saw both the Barber County Sheriff and Undersheriff take the stand to answer questions regarding the October 6 incident, where Myers was shot and killed.

For Kristina Myers, she just wants justice for her husband, Steven.

“This needs to stop, being able to go from department to department, not knowing the rules and regulations of your job has to stop,” said Kristina Myers.

Myers and her attorneys have been fighting that the Kansas Open Records Act has been violated in this case by the Barber County Sheriff’s Office. This even after the sheriff’s office turned over body camera video on Thursday.

Today’s hearing saw both Undersheriff Virgil “Dusty” Brewer and Sheriff Lonnie Small answer questions mostly limited to the body cameras and the footage.

Through his testimony, Sheriff Lonnie Small said he purposely turned off his body camera after Myers was shot and killed with a bean bag round.

Policies and procedures of the sheriff’s office and how they pertain to the use of the body cameras was also questioned.

Brewer stated during his testimony that he has not read the policies and procedures of the Barber County Sheriff’s Office in its entirety — something that came as a surprise to Myers’ widow.

“I thought it was surprising that they did not recognize their own policies and procedures,” said Kristina Myers. “Shouldn’t they have read those when they took the job?”

Kristina Myers’ attorney, Michael Kuckelman says the fight for justice isn’t over yet.

“We believe there was a Kansas Open Records Act violation and that violation has to be addressed and it needs to be an example to the other 104 counties in this state that they have to comply with these open records act request,” said Kuckelman.

What comes next? Kuckelman said they will file an amended plea on January 12, making additional claims of violations of the Kansas Open Records Act and a conference is set for March 29 where the final issues will be set for when this case eventually goes to trial.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s