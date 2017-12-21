Sen. Moran reacts to Chilocco chemical testing suspension

(KSNW) Homeland Security has suspended proposed chemical testing at the Chilocco Indian School.

The school is in Oklahoma just south of the Kansas state line.

There have been several lawmakers that have been vocal about the testing.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is one of those people.

He received the update from Homeland Security in a letter Thursday morning and calls it “really good news.”

The DHS aimed to test inert chemical and biological agents at the site next year.

They said it was to experiment on how to prepare the U.S. if the country faces a biological or chemical attack.

Moran says he is against the testing until there is information confirming that it is safe.

“This was-seems to me that the burden is on Homeland Security to give the evidence in a convincing way that everything would be safe,” said Moran. “And so, until that occurred, then I was opposed to the testing.”

Moran says he will continue to have conversations with Homeland Security, in an effort to stay up to date on what happens next.

