OSHA is investigating fatal trench collapse in Bel Aire

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the fatal trench collapse in Bel Aire Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was 29-year-old Jesse Foster, an employee of Wilks Underground Utilities.

The man was excavating the trench when tons of dirt shifted and buried him in a 12 foot hole.

OSHA officials want to know what caused the accident.

“We believe these types of incidences are completely avoidable if all OSHA standards and regulations are being followed by the employer,” said Scott Allen, an OSHA spokesperson. “It’s the employers responsibility to ensure all trenching equipment is properly used for any trench deeper than five feet.”

OSHA has up to six months to complete the investigation.

Wilks Underground Utilities has no previous OSHA violations.

