Newton middle school serves community, world on last day of semester

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton’s Chisholm middle school spent the last day of the semester tackling 15 different service projects. Several staff members had the idea to use the kids’ jittery energy for good.

Students took part in several projects, including sewing place mats for the homeless shelter’s Christmas meal, baking homemade dog treats for the Humane Society and treats for first-responders, painting elderly women’s fingernails at Presbyterian Manor, and making refugee kits for those overseas.

“We’re people and people need to help each other even if you don’t share the same views or have different views you should help one another as equals,” middle school student Camila Flores said.

It’s the first year the school has taken on the service project day, but it’s something they hope to continue.

“We just need to make a difference and help people out because if we don’t do anything in this world, it’s going to be the same,” Adriana Chairez Aragón said.

Staff said, instead of having a donation drive where students have to buy something and bring it in, the service projects ensures everyone can participate and could resonate more with the kids.

“If we help here it will spread across the world and everyone can have a little bit of help,” student Gabriella Mayes said.