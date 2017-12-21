Ness County Sheriff arrested for distribution of firearms to a felon

NESS COUNTY – Following an investigation into official misconduct, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested Ness County Sheriff Bryan Whipple on Thursday, according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon.

The KBI initiated an investigation into allegations against the Sheriff at the request of the Ness County Attorney.

Whipple, 47, of Ness City, was arrested on Dec. 21 at approximately 11:45 a.m. The KBI statement says he was arrested for perjury, making false information, criminal distribution of firearms to a felon, and official misconduct. The alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred over the past four years.

Whipple made his first court appearance in Rush County District Court shortly after his arrest. Ness County Attorney Kevin Salzman is expected to prosecute the case.

According to the KBI, this investigation is ongoing and nothing further will be released at this time.