Ness County Sheriff arrested for distribution of firearms to a felon

KSNW-TV Published:
Ness County Sheriff Bryan Whipple

NESS COUNTY – Following an investigation into official misconduct, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested Ness County Sheriff Bryan Whipple on Thursday, according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon.

The KBI initiated an investigation into allegations against the Sheriff at the request of the Ness County Attorney.

Whipple, 47, of Ness City, was arrested on Dec. 21 at approximately 11:45 a.m. The KBI statement says he was arrested for perjury, making false information, criminal distribution of firearms to a felon, and official misconduct. The alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred over the past four years.

Whipple made his first court appearance in Rush County District Court shortly after his arrest. Ness County Attorney Kevin Salzman is expected to prosecute the case.

According to the KBI, this investigation is ongoing and nothing further will be released at this time.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s