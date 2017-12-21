Multiple crashes reported in northwest Kansas

I-70 crash (photo courtesy Sherman County Sheriff's Office)

SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Multiple car crashes are being worked in northwest Kansas as freezing temperatures have caused icy conditions.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of a pickup that had left the road and rolled. They said the victims were lucky they were wearing seatbelts, though their condition was not released.

Graham County Sheriff Cole Presley on Thursday afternoon urged drivers to be very careful. “It’s a skating rink out here”.

Trooper Tod Hileman, Kansas Highway Patrol reported Thursday morning that the eastbound I-70 off-ramp at mile post 17 was closed due to a serious injury crash on K-27. He says KDOT is in the area treating the roads. See KDOT Road conditions before heading out.

The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to slow down and be aware of icy conditions.

