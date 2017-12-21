Hutchinson murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge

Published:
Leo Lamont, 19, was arrested Sunday for second-degree murder regarding the death of Kenneth Thompson, 24, on June 24. Photo courtesy Hutchinson Police Department

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The 19-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting Hutchinson has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

The Hutch Post reports Leo Wells was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Kenneth Thompson. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on Wednesday.

Investigators say Thompson was found lying in the street with several gunshot wounds on June 24.

Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder says the two men argued during a party and Wells left. Thompson followed Wells and taunted him, prompting Wells to pull out a gun and shoot Thompson.

Schroeder says when Thompson was on the ground, Wells fired more rounds at him.

Wells will be sentenced Feb. 9.

