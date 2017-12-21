Holiday travel begins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Christmas is a few days away, and many people are expected to hit the roads and air this weekend.

According to AAA, this year will see the highest travel volume on record.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar was at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport early this morning, where the TSA screening lines were filled with people on early morning flights.

TSA reported that today and Friday would be the busiest days at airports. The security administration is prepared for the high volume of passengers this holiday travel season.

Officials said they expect to see over 2 million passengers and crew members through the security checkpoint today and tomorrow.

At the nation’s busiest airports, TSA is increasing security. That won’t be the case at Wichita’s airport, but the airport spokeswoman said passengers will still police around the facility.

“We have our staffing as we normally do, and it’s very good security here,” said Valerie Wise.

With airports expecting to see a high number of passengers, officials are reminding people about a few important TSA screening procedures:

Wrapped gifts are allowed, but no encouraged: TSA agents might have to open the gift. Officials said use a gift bag or wrap the gift later.

Remove any electronic devices bigger than a cell phone and food items from your carry-on and place in a bin

Dress to go through security: Limit the amount of metal and wear shoes that slip on-and-off easily

Wise suggested arriving to the airport two hours before the flight departure time.

More holiday air travel tips can be found on the TSA website.

On the roads

AAA reports the majority of this year’s holiday travel will be on highways, with the greatest amount of traffic happening today.

According to officials, the most traffic is expected to happen between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. — especially in larger metro areas.

Before you hit the road, AAA is reminding drivers to prepare their car for winter conditions.

Road safety tips and car checklists are available on the AAA website.