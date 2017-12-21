‘He could have been saved’: Family of Evan Brewer speak after graphic affidavit details

Related Coverage DCF releases statement after new details are released in Evan Brewer case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, a 12 page affidavit with new details on the death of Evan Brewer was released to media outlets.

“We were very shocked,” said aunt, Carol Brewer. “Not very happy with the simple fact that everything was made public before the father of Evan even knew. No one knew anything.”

KSN sat down with Evan’s aunts, Carol and Cheryl Brewer Wednesday night to review the affidavits for the first time.

“We found out through an instant message that the paperwork was online,” said Cheryl. “It would have been nice if our brother could have found out before everyone in Wichita knew what happened to our baby.”

The Brewers say they made multiple requests to the Department of Families and Children, over the course of three months and were told that the documents had been sealed by a judge. Now, after having time to read the documents and beginning to come to grips with the findings, they say the Wichita Police Department and DCF are at fault for Evan’s death.

“What we read, Evan was beaten for moving in a bed, he had belts around his neck like an animal,” explained Carol. “What he went through and what the other victims of Bodine went through there’s nothing right about any of it. It should have been stopped a long time ago and if you pay very close attention to the timeline, Evan could have been saved just like the other kids could have been saved.”

The Brewers say they are mortified by the findings in the affidavit, specifically that the state DCF had contact with Evan before he died. They believe DCF had enough reason to believe he was in danger.

“They’re just stepping right on by saying, “Oh, I’ll just close this case, they seem OK to me. I saw him. He looked fine. There was a mark right here he had a mark there; he’s alive. Next case.”

Cheryl was Evan’s aunt and had previously worked for DCF.

“Children are being removed from some homes that they may not necessarily need to be removed but them others that really need to be focused on and removed, they’re not,” said Cheryl.

The Brewer’s are still working through the details released in the probably cause affidavit against Miranda Miller and Stephan Bodine. Right now, they feel DCF and the Wichita Police Department failed their nephew. They made multiple calls, pleading for help to find Evan but say they still don’t understand why he couldn’t be saved.

“At what point do the police come in,” questioned Carol. “Who drops that ball? Who says ok, we need to issue a warrant? Who does that? Is it a judge? Do the police? Does DCF say this is what we need?”

These are questions they say they need to know but admit, won’t help with closure because Evan is gone and can’t come back.

“He was the strongest little guy,” said aunt Cheryl. “I know that my brother is just hearing him cry my in his mind and I mean I’m sure he imagine did he did he holler out for me or holler out for his aunt or did he holler or for his own mom?”

The Brewer’s and the family lawyer did want to make it know that they are appreciative of the head detective on this case and believe he did an outstanding job. Currently, the family is preparing for Evan’s funeral and again ask for their privacy at this time.

