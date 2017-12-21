Doc’s Friends announces partial 2018 tour schedule

KSNW-TV Published:
Crowds gather at McConnell AFB for the flight of the World War II B-29 bomber "Doc" lifts off for the first time in 60 years on Sunday, July 17, 2016 (Photo: USAF/Staff Sgt. Rachel Waller)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Doc’s Friends on Thursday announced the partial 2018 tour schedule for B-29 Doc. The 2018 tour season will include a return trip to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, WI, along with two tour stops in Kansas.

  • June 1-3, 2018: World War II Weekend, Reading, PA
  • July 23-29, 2018: EAA AirVenture, Oshkosh, WI
  • Sept. 15-16, 2018: McConnell Air Force Base Open House, Wichita, KS
  • Sept. 28-30, 2018: Tri-Annual Airfest, Great Bend, KS
  • Oct. 13-14, 2018: Spirit of St. Louis, St. Louis, MO

Additional tour stops will be announced in the coming weeks as negotiations with air shows are finalized.

The scheduled winter maintenance program that began for B-29 Doc in early October is nearly 60 percent complete and the maintenance team reports no major issues. In 2017, Doc’s Friends logged more than 45 flight hours on the historic B-29, including stops at five air shows in five states, covering 4,750 nautical miles.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Wichita Airport Authority Board of Directors have approved the final design concepts for the B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center to be built at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport. Doc’s Friends broke ground on the $6.5 million, 32,000 sq. ft. facility in September, and major construction is expected to begin in January.

Fundraising continues for the remaining dollars for the project through commemorative brick sales and other donations. More information about the commemorative bricks can be found online at www.b-29doc.com/bricks.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s