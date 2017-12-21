DCF releases statement after new details are released in Evan Brewer case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Probable cause affidavits released Wednesday shed light on new details and evidence that led to murder charges in the death of Evan Brewer.

Miranda Miller, Evan’s mother, and Stephen Bodine, Miller’s boyfriend, have both been charged for the three-year-old boy’s murder.

The documents show the Department for Children and Families was called to the home of Miller and Bodine in March, April and May with concerns regarding Brewer.

DCF released the following statement to KSN Thursday following the release of the court documents.

“The death of Evan Brewer is a horrific tragedy. On behalf of the agency, Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel extends condolences to the surviving family and all of those touched by the death of Evan Brewer. We continue to investigate tragedies involving children who we have been involved with in any capacity to see what we can learn, and how our practices might improve. We are bound by court order to not discuss case specifics once the records have been sealed, as they have in this case. But as is clear from the affidavit, this innocent child died an unspeakable death for which there can be no excuse. The mission of DCF is to keep all children safe and we will do all in our power to strengthen and improve our processes for protecting and serving Kansas families. “

