WASHINGTON, DC (KSNW) – Congressman Ron Estes of Kansas has issued a statement following the Department of Homeland Security’s announcement to suspend chemical testing at the Chilocco Indian School.

“The Department of Homeland Security has suspended plans for chemical testing at Chilocco Indian School in northern Oklahoma. The safety of south central Kansans has been my priority during this process, and I commend the Department of Homeland Security for listening to our concerns.”



