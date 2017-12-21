UPDATE: City identifies worker killed in Thursday accident

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: The City of Arkansas City has identified the employee who died in a workplace accident Thursday afternoon.

Marc A. Tapia, 53, sustained critical injuries about 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the Public Works central shop. He died Thursday evening at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

“I am saddened by this tragic loss,” Mayor Dan Jurkovich said Friday morning.

“I am told Marc was always smiling and gave more than he received. He will be greatly missed. My prayer is that God will provide the comfort his family needs.”

Tapia was employed by the City as a public services maintenance worker for nearly 2 1/2 years. He was performing maintenance as the operator of a street sweeper vehicle when the accident occurred.

Prior to his transfer to the Public Services Division in August 2015, Tapia worked as a wastewater treatment plant operator in the Environmental Services Division. He was hired Sept. 29, 2014.

“Marc was a wonderful asset to the City — a hard-working, cheerful, dedicated employee who always had a smile on his face,” said City Manager Nick Hernandez.

“More important, he was simply a wonderful person. The grief and loss suffered Thursday were not just by his immediate family, but also his extended work family here at the City of Arkansas City.”

A little more than a year ago, Tapia was selected by his Public Services co-workers to serve as their representative on the City’s Employee Council, a group of nine non-supervisory employees who serve as a direct line of communication to the city manager and help to plan employee appreciation efforts.

Soon after, Tapia was selected by his fellow council members to serve as their chairman and was currently serving in that capacity at the time of his death.

“I came to know Marc through his work with the Employee Council,” said Public Information Officer Andrew Lawson. “I was always impressed with his leadership qualities and uplifted by his great attitude.”

A City of Arkansas City employee is in critical condition after a workplace accident Thursday afternoon.

According to Andrew Lawson, the Public Information Officer for Arkansas City, the accident happened around 1:40 p.m. The Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department was dispatched to the shop after a report of a pedestrian being struck by a street sweeper.

Once crews arrived to the scene, it was determined the accident happened on the shop premises and involved the operator of the street sweeper. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.l

Paramedics on the scene were able to stabilize the employee, who initially was not breathing. The employee was transferred to South Central Kansas Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The identity of the employee is not being released at this time.

