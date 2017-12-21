Apple admits it’s slowing down your old iPhone

KSNW-TV Published:
Credit: Apple

CUPERTINO, CA (WCMH) — Apple is reportedly admitting to slowing down older iPhones, but the company says they have good reason to.

On Wednesday, reports say Apple slows down iPhones because of battery problems, according to CNN.

Older batteries can cause iPhones to shut down without warning.

So to prevent that the company reportedly says it has created software that manages batteries as they age.

The software is said to slow down devices to keep them functional, but only when needed.

Apple says the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are all impacted.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s