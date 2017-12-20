Wichita police officer recovers stolen Christmas presents, vehicles

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A lieutenant with the Wichita Police Department helped solve a number of cases Tuesday. One included stolen Christmas presents belonging to a family and another included two stolen vehicles.

The officer was on routine patrol when he found two stolen vehicles at the Ramada Inn in the 5800 block of West Kellogg around 2 a.m. this morning.

One of the stolen vehicles, a black Kia, pulled out, and the officer began to pursue the suspect. The 19-year-old suspect was stopped at 2nd and West Street by a tire deflation device and arrested.

After the arrest, officers found the stolen presents in the back of the Kia. They were tied to a home burglary that happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Diane. Those presents were returned to the family.

As for the stolen vehicles, police said the Kia and Tahoe were taken from HD Automotive in the 1500 block of West Douglas early Tuesday morning around 4. Those two vehicles were later involved in a burglary call in the 3500 block of South Ida around 10:30 a.m.

Wichita police officer Charley Davidson said the 19-year-old man was tied to all those cases plus a domestic violence situation on South Illinois Street.

“I wouldn’t say they are all related. All incidents that occurred with that suspect or the vehicles that had been stolen,” said Davidson.

The 19-year-old man was booked for felon in possession of firearm, possession of stolen property, felony traffic charges, aggravated assault, domestic violence and burglary.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.