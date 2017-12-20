Wichita man killed in rollover on icy interstate

By Published: Updated:

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. (KLUR) – A 20-year-old Wichita man was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover in Montana.

It happened on I-90. The driver is identified as 20-year-old Trenton Lopez from Wichita.

Lopez was traveling eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled over into the median.

The Montana Highway Patrol said that icy conditions and speed contributed to the crash.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s