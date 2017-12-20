Wichita man killed in rollover on icy interstate

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. (KLUR) – A 20-year-old Wichita man was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover in Montana.

It happened on I-90. The driver is identified as 20-year-old Trenton Lopez from Wichita.

Lopez was traveling eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled over into the median.

The Montana Highway Patrol said that icy conditions and speed contributed to the crash.

