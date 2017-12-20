Video of police officer singing ‘O Holy Night’ goes viral

PORTLAND, Maine (CNN) – One police officer in Portland, Maine, really has some pipes.

The officer’s impromptu performance of “O Holy Night” has gone viral on social media.

Normally, Portland officer Jeremy Turner would make a traffic stop, but on this day, he stopped traffic.

“There were people walking by and they started to stop and listen so I just kept going with it,” recalled Jeremy Turner.

His performance of “O Holy Night” in downtown Portland has gone viral on Facebook. The original post has almost 800 shares, and 25,000 views and counting.

“It’s kind of crazy it’s uh – it’s crazy to see the numbers,” added Turner.

Before becoming a cop, officer Turner was a crooner — studying music performance in school.

“My degree is specifically in jazz, so I definitely love singing that but I’ll sing just about anything,” explained Turner.

But he always wanted to be a cop, so he joined the force a year or so ago. Even singing at the police academy graduation, where Portland Police Chief Mike Sauschuck first heard Turner sing.

“I was absolutely blown away, you know I had heard, you know Jeremy can sing, Jeremy can sing. I mean this is the real deal,” said Chief Sauschuck.

Chief Sauschuck says the force is lucky to have Officer Turner and this really shows the human side of law enforcement. And that’s one of the reasons Turner wanted to become a cop in the first place.

“I like engaging in people, I like seeing what we can do to help them – it’s a great feeling, it’s ..You never know where your day is going to go,” added Turner.

Click here to see the original video. 

