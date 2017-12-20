Suspect arrested in 2015 fatal shooting of Topeka 5-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka police say they have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in a 2015 drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl.

The victim, Lily Mai Coats-Nichols, was in the back seat of a car in Topeka in July 2015 when shots were fired and a bullet hit her in the head.

Topeka police Lt. Colleen Stuart says the suspect, identified on arrest records as Jessie D. Hughes, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Tuesday facing possible charges of first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm.

At the time of the shooting, police said they had few leads, with only a vague description of a white car seen on the street around the time of the shooting.

Police did not say what led to Tuesday’s arrest.

