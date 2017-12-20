Several high school, JUCO athletes sign early letters of intent

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a first of sorts for many prospective college athletes across the country.

Wednesday marked the beginning of Early Signing Period, allowing verbal commitments to sign a National Letter of Intent early with the school of their choice.

Mulvane High School senior Jayden Price was one of many locally and across the state who chose to do so.

Price, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Wildcats last season, signed on to play for the North Dakota State Bison next fall.

Price says he expects to be redshirted for his freshmen season and will switch to the defensive side of the ball full time, playing safety.

The Bisons, considered to be a Division 1 FCS powerhouse, have five national championships in the last seven years.

“The winning culture, and just, the town is nice and the family and the coaching staff is just wonderful,” said Price.

There were several other notable signings locally:

Mac Copeland – Wichita Collegiate School – Kansas

Michael Littleton – Derby High School – South Dakota State

Luke Sowa – Butler Community College – Kansas State

Charles Cole – Butler Community College – Kansas

The Early Signing Period will last until Friday.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s