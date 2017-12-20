Several high school, JUCO athletes sign early letters of intent

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a first of sorts for many prospective college athletes across the country.

Wednesday marked the beginning of Early Signing Period, allowing verbal commitments to sign a National Letter of Intent early with the school of their choice.

Mulvane High School senior Jayden Price was one of many locally and across the state who chose to do so.

Price, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Wildcats last season, signed on to play for the North Dakota State Bison next fall.

Price says he expects to be redshirted for his freshmen season and will switch to the defensive side of the ball full time, playing safety.

The Bisons, considered to be a Division 1 FCS powerhouse, have five national championships in the last seven years.

“The winning culture, and just, the town is nice and the family and the coaching staff is just wonderful,” said Price.

There were several other notable signings locally:

Mac Copeland – Wichita Collegiate School – Kansas

Michael Littleton – Derby High School – South Dakota State

Luke Sowa – Butler Community College – Kansas State

Charles Cole – Butler Community College – Kansas

The Early Signing Period will last until Friday.