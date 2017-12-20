Reno County man killed in crash early Wednesday morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – An 89-year-old Reno County man died in collision this morning. It happened on U.S. Highway 50 about one mile west of Hutchinson around 6.

A 61-year-old man driving a semi eastbound on Highway 50 struck a car driven by the 89-year-old man. Both victims were trapped. Fire crews were able to free both victims.

The driver of the semi was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for his injuries. The 89-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities haven’t released his name pending notification of family members.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Working semi rollover accident K96 and HWY 50 west bound lane down to one lane. Avoid area.@Hutchinson_Fire pic.twitter.com/aS3KQ1hWXQ — Doug Hanen (@hutchdcdoug) December 20, 2017

