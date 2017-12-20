Reno County man killed in crash early Wednesday morning

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – An 89-year-old Reno County man died in collision this morning. It happened on U.S. Highway 50 about one mile west of Hutchinson around 6.

A 61-year-old man driving a semi eastbound on Highway 50 struck a car driven by the 89-year-old man. Both victims were trapped. Fire crews were able to free both victims.

The driver of the semi was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for his injuries. The 89-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities haven’t released his name pending notification of family members.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s