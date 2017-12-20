Probable cause affidavits released in death of Evan Brewer

By Published: Updated:
Evan Brewer (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are new developments in the case of Evan Brewer, the three-year-old boy found encased in concrete in September.

Probable cause affidavits were released Wednesday and they outline the evidence that led police to arrest Evan’s mother, Miranda Miller, and her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine, for Brewer’s murder.

Documents show that police found a receipt dated for May 26, 2017 where concrete, threaded rod and a trowel were purchased. Those items were signed for by Miranda Miller.

The documents also say that Brewer’s body was so decomposed when it was found that medical examiners have classified his cause of death as undetermined.

According to the documents, multiple calls were made to the Department for Children and Families alleging abuse or neglect against Evan.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s