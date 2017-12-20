Probable cause affidavits released in death of Evan Brewer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are new developments in the case of Evan Brewer, the three-year-old boy found encased in concrete in September.

Probable cause affidavits were released Wednesday and they outline the evidence that led police to arrest Evan’s mother, Miranda Miller, and her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine, for Brewer’s murder.

Documents show that police found a receipt dated for May 26, 2017 where concrete, threaded rod and a trowel were purchased. Those items were signed for by Miranda Miller.

The documents also say that Brewer’s body was so decomposed when it was found that medical examiners have classified his cause of death as undetermined.

According to the documents, multiple calls were made to the Department for Children and Families alleging abuse or neglect against Evan.

