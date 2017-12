WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews are working to rescue a person trapped in a collapsed trench.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near 53rd and Webb.

The Wichita Fire Department is assisting Sedgwick County with the rescue response.

KSN News has a crew on the scene. Look for the latest updates on KSN and KSN.com.

WFD assisting @SedgwickCounty FD1 w/ Tech Rescue response, E 53rd/N Webb where a construction trench has collapsed on a victim. Extrication is in progress. #ictfire #icttraffic — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 20, 2017

