Minneola firefighter dies in Ford County crash

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Minneola Fire Department is in mourning after one of their firefighters was killed in a car crash Wednesday.

A report by the Kansas Highway Patrol shows that Douglas was involved in a three-vehicle crash about 3.5 miles north of Minneola around 7:30 a.m. The report says Douglas was driving a Ford Explorer northbound on U-283 when he attempted to pass another vehicle that was traveling northbound.

A semi-truck was traveling southbound towards Douglas’ vehicle. KHP says all three vehicles attempted to avoid a crash, but Douglas’ vehicle hit the semi, causing the crash.

The driver of the semi was also injured and taken to an area hospital. Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.