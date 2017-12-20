Minneola firefighter dies in Ford County crash

By Published:

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Minneola Fire Department is in mourning after one of their firefighters was killed in a car crash Wednesday.

A report by the Kansas Highway Patrol shows that Douglas was involved in a three-vehicle crash about 3.5 miles north of Minneola around 7:30 a.m. The report says Douglas was driving a Ford Explorer northbound on U-283 when he attempted to pass another vehicle that was traveling northbound.

A semi-truck was traveling southbound towards Douglas’ vehicle. KHP says all three vehicles attempted to avoid a crash, but Douglas’ vehicle hit the semi, causing the crash.

The driver of the semi was also injured and taken to an area hospital. Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene.

