Last-minute holiday shipping dates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week is the busiest week of holiday shipping for the United States Postal Service.

According to Wichita’s postmaster Ryon Knopik, post offices are seeing lines out the door this week.

A USPS press release said Kansas postal carriers expect to deliver 5.6 million packages this holiday season — a 10 percent increase from last year.

In Wichita, postal workers delivered more than 87,000 packages over the past weekend. With this week being the busiest week, workers are prepared for the increase of business.

Knopik said they aren’t adding extra workers, but postal workers are working extra hours to get packages delivered on time.

If you haven’t mailed your holiday packages yet, you still have time. Today is the deadline for Priority Mail, and Friday is the deadline for Priority Mail Express. The deadline for military and international mail passed.

Knopik encourages people to use other shipping options to avoid the long lines. Wichita post offices have self-service kiosks that allow you to buy stamps, print shipping labels, and weight and ship packages. If you don’t want to leave your house, that’s an option too. You can visit the USPS website and look for the ‘Click-N-Ship’ option. This online option will send you the shipping supplies, and you can schedule a package pick-up.

According to USPS, they expect to deliver 26 million packages every day this week nationwide — for a total of 180 million packages.

The postal service offers shipping tips in 10 video “how to” guides. For more information on holiday shipping, visit the USPS website.