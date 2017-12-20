Key ally of British prime minister resigns amid porn scandal

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s First Secretary of State Damian Green has been forced to resign because of a pornography scandal.

The key ally to Prime Minister Theresa May was ousted from his post on Wednesday night.

Green was being investigated because of pornography images reportedly found on a Parliament computer in 2008.

He had claimed earlier he was the victim of a smear campaign. The pornography was reportedly found on his computer during a police investigation of government leaks.

Green’s spokesman had denied that Green ever watched or downloaded pornography on the computers seized from his office.

