Former Manhattan city attorney sentenced in child porn case

By Published: Updated:
Child Porn (KSN File Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – A former Manhattan city attorney has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison on child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced that 55-year-old Bill Raymond, of Andover, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Wichita.

Raymond pleaded guilty in August to three counts of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Beall committed the crimes in Butler and Riley counties.

He was city attorney in Manhattan from 2012 until he was charged in the child porn case in 2015. Before moving to Manhattan he was an assistant county counselor in Sedgwick County.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s