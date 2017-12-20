Former Manhattan city attorney sentenced in child porn case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – A former Manhattan city attorney has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison on child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced that 55-year-old Bill Raymond, of Andover, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Wichita.

Raymond pleaded guilty in August to three counts of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Beall committed the crimes in Butler and Riley counties.

He was city attorney in Manhattan from 2012 until he was charged in the child porn case in 2015. Before moving to Manhattan he was an assistant county counselor in Sedgwick County.

