Former coach arrested for suspicion of rape, sexual battery

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Liberal High School track coach was arrested December 7 without incident.

Tyson McGuire was terminated from Liberal High School in November following several accusations of sexual misconduct. Following an investigation, an affidavit of probable cause was submitted to the Seward County Attorney’s Office for review of potential criminal charges.

He was booked into the Seward County Jail for rape and sexual battery and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

