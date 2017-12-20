Firm’s CEO seeks to reassure Kansas panel on prison costs

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A private corrections company’s CEO is seeking to reassure Kansas lawmakers that a plan they’re reviewing for building a new state prison is the most cost-effective option.

A joint committee on budget issues met Wednesday to review a plan for a new prison for 2,400 inmates in Lansing to replace the state’s oldest and largest prison there.

The state Department of Corrections wants to have private-prison giant CoreCivic build the prison and lease it to the state for the first 20 years.

A union representing state employees questioned whether the lease-purchase deal would be cheaper than having the state issue bonds to finance the project.

But CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger told the panel that it can build the project faster than the state can and with lower financing costs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s