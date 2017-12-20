Caught on video: Woman swipes puppy from Wichita yard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita couple is searching for answers after they said someone stole one of their puppies.

Yadira Pena said she left several of her 2-month-old puppies in her front yard on Tuesday afternoon to grab some food at McDonald’s. Pena said when she returned home one of her dogs, Daisy, was missing.

“I was looking for her everywhere and I saw her mom was looking for her too so I was like I know someone took her,” said Yadira Pena.

Pena said she immediately went inside her home and pulled up her surveillance camera footage.

“I checked the cameras and I saw that woman stealing my puppy,” Pena said. “I started shaking. I was really mad and sad at the same time. I’m like who does that? Who comes inside somebody’s property and steal puppy?”

The surveillance video first shows a woman and two other people peering over Pena’s fence in her front yard. The three people eventually leave. A few moments later, the woman comes back. This time, she is carrying what Pena believes to be food used to distract Daisy’s mom.

“It seems like she knew and she was prepared,” Pena said.

Next, the video shows the woman enter Pena’s gated front yard, grab Daisy, exit the yard and jog down a nearby sidewalk. Pena and her husband shared the surveillance video on their Facebook profile. The post was then shared hundreds of times.

“I didn’t know people were going to start sharing it a lot,” Pena said.

However, Pena said the Facebook post likely helped her get her stolen dog back. She said on Wednesday morning someone contacted her saying the woman in the security footage had given her Daisy.

“She saw on Facebook that everyone is posting that video so as soon as she saw that, she texted saying she had her and she wanted to bring her back home,” she said.

Daisy was returned to Pena on Wednesday afternoon.

Pena said she still plans on pressing charges against the woman in the surveillance video. Wichita police confirmed with KSN that they are investigating the case and searching for an unknown suspect.