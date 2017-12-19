Wichita State Defeats Arkansas State

WICHITA, Kan. – Samjae Hayne-Jones scored a team-high 27 points, and No. 11/11 Wichita State survived a scare from Arkansas State, 89-80, Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena.

WSU (9-2) trailed 50-44 at halftime and by as many as nine points in the opening minutes of the second half before bouncing back. The Shockers took the lead with just over 12 minutes to play and forged in front for good on Haynes-Jones three-pointer at the 10:39 mark.

WSU played without starting shooting guard Conner Frankamp, who suffered from a migraine.

Haynes-Jones (11-of-17, 4-of-7 from three) made the most of his increased minutes, scoring 18 of his 27 in the second half.

Landry Shamet finished with 18 points and six assists without a turnover. Darral Willis Jr. (14 points, seven rebounds) and Shaquille Morris (10) joined him in double-figures. Rashard Kelly had a strong all-around game with nine points, eight rebounds (six on the offensive end) and five assists.