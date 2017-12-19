Wichita roofer banned from doing business in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man operating as a roofing contractor has been banned from doing business in Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Joshua White, doing business as Old Town Roofing & Remodeling, LLC, was permanently banned from operating as a roofing contractor in the State of Kansas. District Judge Warren Wilbert approved the default judgment last week in Sedgwick County District Court after White failed to respond to a lawsuit filed against him. White was also ordered to pay the attorney general’s investigation costs and a civil penalty.

Schmidt accused White of operating as a roofing contractor without properly registering as required by the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.

A copy of the default judgment is available by clicking here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.