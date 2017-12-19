Wichita roofer banned from doing business in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man operating as a roofing contractor has been banned from doing business in Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Joshua White, doing business as Old Town Roofing & Remodeling, LLC, was permanently banned from operating as a roofing contractor in the State of Kansas. District Judge Warren Wilbert approved the default judgment last week in Sedgwick County District Court after White failed to respond to a lawsuit filed against him. White was also ordered to pay the attorney general’s investigation costs and a civil penalty.

Schmidt accused White of operating as a roofing contractor without properly registering as required by the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.

A copy of the default judgment is available by clicking here.

